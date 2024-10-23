An Overview of Skechers USA's Earnings

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Skechers USA to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15.

The announcement from Skechers USA is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Skechers USA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.95 1.11 0.54 0.79 EPS Actual 0.91 1.33 0.56 0.93 Price Change % 2.0% 11.0% -10.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers USA were trading at $62.54 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Skechers USA

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Skechers USA.

Analysts have provided Skechers USA with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $78.0, suggesting a potential 24.72% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Birkenstock Holding, Crocs and Steven Madden, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Birkenstock Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $68.0, implying a potential 8.73% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Crocs, with an average 1-year price target of $166.86, indicating a potential 166.81% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Steven Madden, with an average 1-year price target of $44.17, indicating a potential 29.37% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Birkenstock Holding, Crocs and Steven Madden, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Skechers USA Buy 7.21% $1.18B 3.35% Birkenstock Holding Outperform 19.35% $335.93M 2.87% Crocs Outperform 3.65% $681.92M 14.09% Steven Madden Neutral 17.57% $217.13M 4.33%

Key Takeaway:

Skechers USA ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks lowest in gross profit. It has the highest return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Skechers USA

Skechers USA Inc is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girl's shoes, boy's shoes, performance shoes, and work shoes. Allied products offered are apparel, bags, eyewear, toys, and more. Its products are available for sale at department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and internet retailers. The company's operating segments includes Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Skechers USA: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Skechers USA displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Skechers USA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skechers USA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Skechers USA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Skechers USA adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Skechers USA visit their earnings calendar on our site.

