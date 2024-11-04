An Overview of Montrose Environmental Gr's Earnings

Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-08-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Montrose Environmental Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22.

Anticipation surrounds Montrose Environmental Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.61, leading to a 9.04% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Montrose Environmental Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.45 -0.36 -0.23 EPS Actual 0.20 0.16 0.27 0.14 Price Change % 0.0% -9.0% -8.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Montrose Environmental Gr were trading at $25.71 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Montrose Environmental Gr

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Montrose Environmental Gr.

The consensus rating for Montrose Environmental Gr is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $51.25 implies a potential 99.34% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CECO Environmental, Enviri and BrightView Hldgs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

CECO Environmental received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, implying a potential 32.24% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Enviri, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 61.1% downside. BrightView Hldgs received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, implying a potential 35.82% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for CECO Environmental, Enviri and BrightView Hldgs, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Montrose Environmental Gr Buy 8.94% $69.24M -3.34% CECO Environmental Buy -9.29% $45.27M 0.88% Enviri Neutral -3.91% $118.88M -2.72% BrightView Hldgs Buy -3.55% $177.60M 0.74%

Key Takeaway:

Montrose Environmental Gr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Montrose Environmental Gr: A Closer Look

Montrose Environmental Group Inc is an environmental services company. The firm's operating segments are Assessment, Permitting and Response, Measurement and Analysis, and Remediation and Reuse. Through its Assessment, Permitting, and Response segment, the company provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response, and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis include test and analysis of air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants whereas, the Remediation and Reuse segment provide clients with engineering, design, implementation, operations and maintenance services, to treat contaminated water, remove contaminant or create biogas. United States Contributes the majority of geographic revenue.

Financial Milestones: Montrose Environmental Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Montrose Environmental Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Montrose Environmental Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Montrose Environmental Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Montrose Environmental Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, Montrose Environmental Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Montrose Environmental Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.