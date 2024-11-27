OverActive Media’s Revenue Surge and Profitability Path

OverActive Media Corp (TSE:OAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OverActive Media Corp reported a substantial 49% year-to-date revenue increase and achieved break-even EBITDA in the third quarter of 2024, signaling a strong path towards profitability. The company’s adoption of a straight-line revenue recognition model has provided more consistent financial insights, enhancing performance clarity.

For further insights into TSE:OAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.