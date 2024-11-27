OverActive Media’s Revenue Surge and Profitability Path

OverActive Media Corp (TSE:OAM) has released an update.
OverActive Media Corp reported a substantial 49% year-to-date revenue increase and achieved break-even EBITDA in the third quarter of 2024, signaling a strong path towards profitability. The company’s adoption of a straight-line revenue recognition model has provided more consistent financial insights, enhancing performance clarity.
