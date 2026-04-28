OVB Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OVB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the OVB ETF (Symbol: OVB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.65, changing hands as low as $20.53 per share. OVB shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OVB's low point in its 52 week range is $19.83 per share, with $21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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