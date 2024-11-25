Ovanti Limited Partners with EAS Advisors for US Expansion

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Ovanti Limited has appointed EAS Advisors to spearhead its expansion into the US BNPL market, with plans to explore a dual listing on a US exchange, potentially the NASDAQ. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage EAS’s expertise in capital markets and enhance Ovanti’s growth opportunities in the US. EAS brings a wealth of experience in market engagement and capital raising, positioning Ovanti for accelerated growth.

