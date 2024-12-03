News & Insights

Stocks

Outgoing CEO Tavares clashed with Stellantis board, Reuters reports

December 03, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Outgoing CEO Carlos Tavares clashed with Stellantis (STLA)’ board over his plans to turn around its U.S. business by cutting costs rather than focus on a long-term strategy, Giulio Piovaccari and Alessandro Parodi of Reuters reports, citing investors and bankers familiar with the matter. Back in September, Stellantis said Tavares would retire in early 2026, at the end of his current term, and the process to select a new CEO was initially set to be completed by the final quarter of next year. Disagreements between Tavares and the board over how to resolve the crisis, however, quickly deepened since then.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.