Outcrop Silver’s Jimenez Drill Results Show Promise

Outcrop Gold Corp (TSE:OCG) has released an update.

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation’s recent drilling at the Jimenez vein target in their Santa Ana project has unveiled wide intercepts and potential for additional high-grade veins. The company’s ongoing exploration efforts continue to show promise with wider and high-grade zones, enhancing the resource expansion potential. The Jimenez target comprises a complex vein system, historically mined, and holds significant exploration potential for silver and gold mineralization.

For further insights into TSE:OCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.