Outcrop Silver’s Jimenez Drill Results Show Promise

October 23, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Outcrop Gold Corp (TSE:OCG) has released an update.

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation’s recent drilling at the Jimenez vein target in their Santa Ana project has unveiled wide intercepts and potential for additional high-grade veins. The company’s ongoing exploration efforts continue to show promise with wider and high-grade zones, enhancing the resource expansion potential. The Jimenez target comprises a complex vein system, historically mined, and holds significant exploration potential for silver and gold mineralization.

