Outbrain Inc. Completes $637.5 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering to Repay Bridge Facility Debt

Outbrain Inc. closed a $637.5 million private offering of senior secured notes to refinance existing debt.

Outbrain Inc., now operating under the Teads brand, announced the successful completion of a private offering of $637.5 million in senior secured notes due 2030, which was an increase from the initially planned $625 million. The notes, issued at 98.087% of their principal amount, are secured and guaranteed by Outbrain and its subsidiaries. The funds raised will be used to fully repay a senior secured bridge facility that financed the acquisition of Teads, as well as cover related expenses. Following the merger on February 3, 2025, the newly formed Teads aims to be a significant player in the advertising industry, leveraging AI technology for effective marketing across various media, partnering with over 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York and operates with a team of nearly 1,800 across 36 countries.

Potential Positives

The successful closing of the private offering of $637.5 million in senior secured notes indicates strong market confidence and the company's capacity to raise significant capital.

The increase in the size of the Offering from $625 million to $637.5 million demonstrates demand and the favorable reception of the Notes in financial markets.

The proceeds from the Offering were used to repay and cancel existing indebtedness, strengthening the company's financial position and improving its balance sheet.

The combined company, now operating under the Teads brand, positions itself as a leading omnichannel outcomes platform, enhancing its market presence and potential for future growth in advertising.

Potential Negatives

The company is significantly increasing its debt load by issuing $637.5 million in senior secured notes, which may concern investors about financial stability and leverage.

Despite the successful private offering, reliance on private placements for capital can limit liquidity and affect potential public investment in the future.

The announcement of the offering being made under Rule 144A/Reg S indicates that the company is not pursuing a public offering, which might signal to the market a lack of confidence in public capital markets.

FAQ

What is the recent funding announcement by Outbrain Inc.?

Outbrain announced the successful closing of a $637.5 million private offering of senior secured notes due 2030.

How much was the Offering increased from the initial announcement?

The Offering size was increased from the previously announced $625.0 million to $637.5 million.

What will the proceeds from the Offering be used for?

The proceeds will be used to repay the Bridge Facility and cover related fees and expenses.

When did Outbrain and Teads combine?

Outbrain and Teads combined on February 3, 2025, operating under the new Teads brand.

What is the new Teads brand focused on?

The new Teads brand focuses on driving full-funnel marketing results through an omnichannel outcomes platform.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB), which is operating under the new Teads brand, today announced the successful closing of its Rule 144A/Reg S private offering (the “Offering”) of $637.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.000% senior secured notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) at an issue price of 98.087% of the principal amount thereof in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).





The size of the Offering was increased from the previously announced $625.0 million aggregate principal amount. The Notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally on a secured, unsubordinated basis by Outbrain and each existing and future wholly owned subsidiary of Outbrain that becomes a borrower, issuer or guarantor under Outbrain’s super senior secured revolving credit facility.





The proceeds of the Offering were used, together with cash on hand, to repay in full and cancel the indebtedness incurred under the senior secured bridge facility (the “Bridge Facility”), including accrued and unpaid interest thereon, that was used to finance and pay costs related to the acquisition of Teads, as well as pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Offering and the Bridge Facility refinancing.







About The Combined Company







Outbrain Inc. (Nasdaq: OB) and Teads combined on February 3, 2025 and are operating under the new Teads brand. The new Teads is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes, the combined company ensures value is driven with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the open internet, the new Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, with a global team of nearly 1,800 people in 36 countries.





