OUT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/5/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of OUT's recent stock price of $31.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when OUT shares open for trading on 6/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OUT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OUT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OUT's low point in its 52 week range is $15.45 per share, with $34.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.17.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, OUT makes up 3.02% of the Cohen & Steers Real Estate Active ETF (Symbol: CSRE) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding OUT).

In Wednesday trading, OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

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Further OUT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.