OUT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/5/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OUT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OUT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OUT's low point in its 52 week range is $15.45 per share, with $34.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.17.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, OUT makes up 3.02% of the Cohen & Steers Real Estate Active ETF (Symbol: CSRE) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding OUT).
In Wednesday trading, OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.
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Further OUT Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.