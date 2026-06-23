OUST's AIM Partnership Validates Rev8's Commercial Promise

Ouster, Inc. OUST and AIM Intelligent Machines (“AIM”) have struck a high-volume supply deal for Ouster's digital lidar sensors. AIM will use these sensors to retrofit heavy construction and mining machinery—bulldozers, excavators— into fully autonomous artificial intelligence (AI)-powered fleets. This is not just another partnership announcement. It's a signal of commercial scale and a validation of Ouster's new flagship sensor. The two companies have been collaborating for multiple years and this is just a commercial expansion of that partnership.

Why the Deal Matters for OUST

AIM plans to integrate Ouster's recently released Rev8 native color digital lidar into its next-generation AI platform. Rev8 offers precise 3D structural data, color point clouds and industrial-grade imagery—all from a single sensor. For Ouster, this is a flagship product validation moment. AIM's application— autonomous heavy machinery operating in high-dust, GPS-denied, infrastructure-denied environments— is one of the harshest real-world test beds imaginable. A successful deployment here would be a major proof point for Rev8’s broader commercial potential.

OUST’s Rev8 Fast Adoption

Rev8 began shipping in early May 2026 and has the potential to become one of Ouster’s most important product launches in years.

The early customer traction is encouraging. Gecko Robotics has adopted Rev8 for industrial inspections, while FieldAI is using it to help robots navigate complex environments where GPS signals are unavailable. Defense company ARGUS Interception is integrating the sensor into its counter-drone systems. Meanwhile, Fujifilm is working with Ouster to incorporate its color science into Rev8, improving image quality without the need for separate cameras.

Perhaps most importantly, Rev8 has qualified for NVIDIA’s NVDA DRIVE Hyperion platform. This places Ouster within one of the world's leading autonomous vehicle development ecosystems and could open the door to broader opportunities in the future.

Last week, Ouster and Benchmark Electronics BHE expanded their long-standing manufacturing partnership to scale production of the Rev8 OS sensor family. The automated production line is capable of manufacturing over 100,000 units per year. The partnership underpins a planned 10-year production life for Rev8.The ecosystem of partnerships forming around it— from robotics to defense to autonomous vehicles— suggests the technology has real cross-market appeal.

OUST’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Ouster have surged nearly 120% year to date.

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From a valuation standpoint, OUST trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio above 11x, ahead of the industry average, and carries a Value Score of F.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ouster’s earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

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