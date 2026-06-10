Ouster's Physical AI Push: From Lidar to Perception Platform

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer limited to screens, software platforms, or cloud-based models. Increasingly, AI is moving into the physical world through robots, autonomous machines, smart cities, warehouses, drones, industrial equipment, and transportation systems.

That is where Ouster, Inc. OUST is trying to position itself. The company is no longer just telling a lidar story tied mainly to autonomous vehicles. Instead, Ouster is repositioning itself as a Physical AI solution provider.

From Sensors to a Full Perception Stack

Ouster now describes its business as “sensing and perception” for Physical AI. This means combining lidar sensors with cameras, edge AI compute, sensor fusion, and perception software. The goal is to help machines and infrastructure “see, understand, and act” in complex environments.

This shift broadens Ouster’s market opportunity. Instead of relying only on future autonomous vehicle adoption, the company is targeting industrial automation, robotics, smart infrastructure, drones, warehouse automation, humanoid robots, and other machine-perception markets. These are areas where customers increasingly need reliable perception systems, not just individual sensors.

Ouster’s software layer is an important part of this strategy. Gemini is designed for security and logistics automation, while BlueCity supports intelligent transportation systems and traffic management. These products can help Ouster become more deeply embedded with customers, especially as deployments expand across multiple locations.

StereoLabs Expands the Platform

Another major step in Ouster’s platform expansion came in February 2026, when it acquired StereoLabs SAS. This deal added industrial-grade ZED cameras, edge AI compute, and vision software to Ouster’s portfolio.

Strategically, this makes sense. Many customers do not want to stitch together separate sensors, cameras, and software tools on their own. They want an integrated perception platform that can reduce development time, lower integration complexity, and improve reliability in real-world operations.

Ouster is also advancing solid-state flash sensors for applications that do not require 360-degree coverage. This gives the company more flexibility as customers compare cost, size, performance, and form-factor needs across different sensing architectures.

Ouster's Rev8 Could Be a Key Catalyst

From a product perspective, the Rev8 platform is another key development. Rev8 began shipping in early May 2026 and is described as Ouster’s first native color lidar. It is expected to offer higher resolution, longer range, stronger safety certifications, improved scalability, and lower production costs compared with the prior generation. If adoption accelerates, Rev8 could become an important growth driver.

OUST's Financial Progress Is Encouraging

Financially, Ouster’s first quarter of 2026 showed progress. The company delivered record product revenue of $49 million and shipped more than 12,600 lidar and camera sensors. Product revenue was $48.2 million, while royalty revenue was only $0.3 million, showing that growth is being driven more by core product demand than by royalties.

Gross margin remained solid at 43%, up from 41% in the year-ago quarter. Management is targeting long-term gross margins of 35-40%, disciplined operating expense growth, and operating profitability by 2027. Ouster also ended the quarter with about $175 million in cash and investments and no debt, giving it financial flexibility as it scales.

Ouster, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ouster, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ouster, Inc. Quote

The Bottom Line

If Physical AI adoption grows across industrial, infrastructure, robotics, and autonomous systems, Ouster could play an important role in providing the real-world sensing layer these applications need. In the broader lidar landscape, Hesai Group HSAI and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. INVZ are two other companies tied to machine perception.

With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OUST offers investors exposure to a company trying to move from component supplier to broader Physical AI infrastructure provider. The opportunity is attractive, but execution will matter. The next phase depends on scaling deployments, proving Rev8 adoption, expanding software attach rates, and converting the Physical AI vision into sustained revenue growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ouster's bottom line has been revised in the past 60 days.

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