OUST-Benchmark Manufacturing Deal for REV8: Is It Worth the Hype?

San Francisco-based lidar company Ouster Inc. OUST is no longer positioning itself as a niche sensor supplier. It wants to be the sensing backbone of physical artificial intelligence (AI). At the center of that bet is Rev8, its newest digital lidar platform, and the expanded manufacturing partnership with Benchmark Electronics BHE to produce it at scale.

Following the announcement of the deal, the stock surged 13.5% yesterday and has more than doubled on a year-to-date basis. Is Rev8 optimism really justifiable, or is it still too early? Let’s take a closer look.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Benchmark to Take OUST’s Rev8 to Volume Production

Ouster and Benchmark Electronics have expanded their long-standing manufacturing partnership to scale production of the Rev8 OS sensor family. Benchmark brings precision microelectronics and optical assembly capabilities, while its global network of 20 facilities across eight countries gives Ouster multi-site flexibility for future capacity expansion. The automated production line is capable of manufacturing over 100,000 units per year. The partnership also underpins a planned 10-year production life for Rev8— supporting adoption across industrial, robotics, automotive and smart infrastructure markets.

Why Rev8 Matters So Much for Ouster?

Rev8 is Ouster's first native color lidar— a technical leap that combines higher resolution, longer range, and enhanced safety certifications while being designed for lower production costs than its predecessor. It began shipping in early May 2026 and could be one of Ouster's most important product releases in years.

The partnerships that have formed around it in just the weeks since tell their own story. Gecko Robotics adopted Rev8 for industrial inspection workflows. FieldAI is using it to navigate robots through complex, GPS-denied environments. Defense firm ARGUS Interception is integrating it into counter-drone interceptors. Fujifilm is collaborating with Ouster to embed its color science directly into Rev8 output, improving color fidelity without relying on separate cameras. And crucially, Rev8 sensors have been qualified to run on NVIDIA's NVDA DRIVE Hyperion platform — putting Ouster inside one of the most important autonomous vehicle development ecosystems in the world.

That is a broad set of use cases for a product that has been commercially available for less than two months. The Benchmark deal now gives all of these potential customers a credible, resilient supply chain to rely on.

The Gap Between Rev8 Excitement and Real Revenues

Although Rev8 generated considerable excitement and early partnerships signal real cross-market demand, it remains in the early stages of commercial adoption. Many customers are currently evaluating or planning deployments rather than generating meaningful revenues. Management's near-term revenue guide for the second quarter of 2026 is roughly flat with the first quarter, while an "incredibly strong" second half of 2026 hinges on accelerating Rev8 adoption.

Ouster must translate early Rev8 interest into scaled shipments quickly to meet its long-term plan. Any slippage in the anticipated second-half 2026 ramp could put pressure on quarterly results. Also, unlike the Rev7 launch, which drove higher average selling prices, management indicated Rev8 is designed to be more affordable and scalable. While this should support broader adoption, it could limit near-term ASP expansion.

A Real Catalyst, Priced for Perfection

The Benchmark manufacturing deal is an important development for Ouster, potentially turning Rev8 from a compelling product story into a scalable industrial program. The ecosystem of partnerships forming around it— from robotics to defense to autonomous vehicles— suggests the technology has real cross-market appeal.

But the valuation picture warrants caution. Ouster trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio above 10x, well ahead of the industry average, and carries a Value Score of F — a reflection of how much optimism is already priced in.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 loss per share has seen unfavorable revisions over the past 60 days, which adds a layer of uncertainty.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

That said, the long-term setup still appears constructive. Rev8 may well be the catalyst Ouster needs— the Benchmark deal ensures the supply chain is ready when demand arrives. The more important question is whether the second half of 2026 delivers the revenue ramp the market is already betting on.

OUST currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting the stock could still have momentum on its side even as the fundamental proof points are awaited.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.