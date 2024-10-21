Otto Energy Uncovers Promising Hydrocarbon Pay in Gulf Well

Otto Energy Limited (AU:OEL) has released an update.

Otto Energy Limited has announced the discovery of significant hydrocarbon pay in the D5, I2, and I3 sand intervals of the F5-ST well in the Gulf of Mexico. Despite drilling challenges, including a stuck drill pipe, Otto plans to participate in a bypass well to assess these promising finds further. The company, in partnership with Byron Energy, is optimistic about the potential of the SM 71 lease.

