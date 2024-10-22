Otsuka’s Promising Drug Advances in Kidney Disease Trial

Otsuka Holdings Co (JP:4578) has released an update.

Otsuka Holdings Co. has reported positive interim results from their Phase 3 trial of sibeprenlimab, a promising treatment for immunoglobulin A nephropathy in adults. The trial demonstrated a significant reduction in urine protein levels and maintained a favorable safety profile, paving the way for a potential accelerated approval submission to the FDA. Final results are anticipated in early 2026.

