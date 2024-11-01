Otsuka Holdings Reports Strong Nine-Month Earnings Growth

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTSKY) ( (OTSKY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTSKY) presented to its investors.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operates in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, focusing on products that contribute to health maintenance and disease treatment. The company’s latest earnings report reveals a significant increase in revenue and profits for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, with revenue rising by 17% to ¥1,730,076 million. Key drivers include the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical businesses, with notable growth in core products like REXULTI/RXULTI and LONSURF. Business profit before R&D expenses grew by 22.8%, while operating profit increased by 28.8% despite impairment losses related to digital medicine assets. The company’s financial position strengthened with a total asset increase to ¥3,597,798 million and equity attributable to owners of the company rising to ¥2,508,199 million. Looking forward, Otsuka Holdings maintains a positive outlook, anticipating continued revenue growth and strategic investments, especially following the acquisition of Jnana Therapeutics Inc.

