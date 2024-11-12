Otsuka Holdings Expands into North American IV Market

Otsuka Holdings Co (JP:4578) has released an update.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory America, a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, has partnered with ICU Medical to form a joint venture in the North American IV solution market, with operations beginning in early Q2 2025. Otsuka will hold a 60% stake in the new company, aiming to strengthen the supply chain and drive innovation amid a temporary IV solution shortage in the U.S. This strategic move aligns with Otsuka’s global expansion goals and commitment to enhancing healthcare worldwide.
