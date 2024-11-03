Otello Corporation Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Otello Corporation ASA continues its share buyback program, recently acquiring 50,000 shares at an average price of NOK 7.94, bringing the total so far to 2,835,832 shares. The company has set a maximum price of NOK 15 per share and aims to purchase up to 4,554,986 shares in total. This strategic move is part of the authorization granted at the annual general meeting, aiming to strengthen its treasury share position.

