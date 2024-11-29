Ostrom Climate Solutions Updates Financial Performance

Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc (TSE:COO) has released an update.

Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc. reported a significant drop in revenue and a net loss for Q3 2024, primarily due to the timing of Verified Emission Reduction unit retirements and increased expenses in their Smart-Rice Project. The company is advancing its Climate-Smart Agriculture initiatives and has appointed a new CEO to drive strategic shifts and address liquidity challenges.

