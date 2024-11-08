Ostin Technology Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (OST) has released an update.

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting for November 26, 2024, to discuss key proposals including appointing Audit Alliance LLP as their accounting firm and a significant share consolidation plan. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these strategic decisions, which could influence the company’s financial direction.

