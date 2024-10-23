News & Insights

Osteopore Expands into Brazil’s Medical Device Market

October 23, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Osteopore Ltd. (AU:OSX) has released an update.

Osteopore Ltd., a leader in 3D-printed regenerative implants, has signed a 5-year exclusive distribution agreement with Medsite to enter Brazil’s $6 billion medical device market. This strategic move aims to leverage Osteopore’s success with US and EU regulatory approvals and expand its presence in Latin America. The collaboration with Medsite and Zeiki will handle regulatory filings and drive product adoption in Brazil, paving the way for future market entry in other LATAM countries.

