Osmond Resources Advances Orion Critical Minerals Project

Osmond Resources Limited is making significant strides with its Orion EU Critical Minerals Project in Southern Spain, following promising exploration results that reveal high concentrations of titanium, zircon, and rare earths. Recent geological mapping and sampling in the Avellanar Zone and Zone Three highlight the project’s potential, as the company seeks to accelerate development to leverage strategic opportunities in the critical minerals market. These advancements align with global and EU efforts to secure vital raw materials.

