OSK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.95, changing hands as low as $106.04 per share. Oshkosh Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSK's low point in its 52 week range is $80.07 per share, with $127.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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