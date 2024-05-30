News & Insights

Osisko Mining Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) has released an update.

Osisko Mining Inc. has successfully concluded its annual shareholders meeting with a 70.911% representation of common shares, where all proposed resolutions were approved, including the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors and the election of management nominees to the board of directors. The detailed voting outcomes for each board member were also disclosed, with majorities ranging from 55.640% to 98.946% in favor.

