Osisko Development receives BC Mines Act permits for Cariboo Gold Project

Osisko Development (ODV) announced the approval of the BC Mines Act permits for its 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project located in central British Columbia, or BC, Canada. The approval of these permits marks an important milestone in enabling the company to move forward with the construction and operation of the underground Cariboo Gold Project.

