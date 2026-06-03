OSIS' Prospects Ride on Security Upgrades and RF Capabilities

OSI Systems OSIS is riding a security modernization cycle that spans aviation, border protection, and critical infrastructure. The company is working through a Mexico program transition while leaning on record backlog and expanding demand outside that contract base.



At the same time, OSIS is pushing deeper into services, software, and RF-engineered solutions. The mix shift supports steadier revenue streams, but timing-driven variability remains part of the near-term setup.

OSIS Demand Is Tied to Security Modernization Cycles

Security spending tied to border protection, aviation, and critical infrastructure continues to support order flow for OSIS. The company ended fiscal third-quarter 2026 with backlog of about $1.9 billion, and book-to-bill was 1.3x in the quarter.



Outside Mexico, the Security segment showed the underlying pace of demand. Excluding Mexico contracts in both periods, Security revenues increased 25% year over year in fiscal third-quarter 2026, reflecting contributions from services, aviation products, and RF-engineered solutions.



For investors, that mix matters because it suggests the Security segment can keep moving even as program-specific revenue streams reset. OSI Systems reiterated fiscal 2026 guidance for revenues of $1.825 billion to $1.867 billion and adjusted earnings of $10.30 to $10.55 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.83 billion indicating 6.8% growth from fiscal 2025. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $10.40 per share, down 6 cents over the past 30 days, suggesting 11.1% growth fiscal 2025.

OSI Systems, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

OSI Systems, Inc. revenue-ttm | OSI Systems, Inc. Quote

OSI Systems Aviation Certifications Can Expand Adoption

Aviation security standards can act as a gatekeeper for deployments, especially in Europe. OSIS disclosed that its Itemiser 4DX and newly launched Itemiser 5X trace detection systems received ECAC/EU G1 certification, meeting European aviation security requirements for airport screening systems.



The company noted these systems are already widely deployed globally across passenger and cargo screening. It also highlighted use cases beyond airports, including customs, border security, prisons, and critical infrastructure applications.



That combination can support deployment momentum because certifications expand the addressable base for buyers that require compliance while reinforcing OSIS’s position in both aviation and adjacent screening categories.

OSIS Turns Installed Base Into Recurring Revenue Streams

OSIS continues to convert its installed base into services and software revenue that is less dependent on large equipment cycles. In fiscal third-quarter 2026, services revenues increased to $108 million from $103 million, and services were up year to date through March 2026 versus the prior-year period.



Management characterized services growth as potentially variable by quarter, but supported by the pace of installations and the expanding installed base. OSIS also pointed to a five-year Customs and Border Protection Screening Infrastructure Program award that adds multi-year integration work and a CertScan software-as-a-service element that can expand recurring revenue over time.



In this context, attach rates and the size of the installed base become key drivers. Continued research and development investment is aimed at extending platform capabilities and improving service and software attachment, helping build a recurring mix that can cushion equipment-cycle swings.

OSI Systems RF Capabilities Align With New Defense Needs

The RF-engineered solutions business is scaling, widening OSIS’s exposure beyond traditional inspection programs. Bookings included a homeland defense Undefinitized Contract Action with a not-to-exceed value of about $235 million for an over-the-horizon radar transmit subsystem, which entered backlog near the end of March.



The contract includes initial funding of $46 million, with additional funding anticipated as the program progresses. OSIS framed the work as supporting long-range tracking beyond conventional line-of-sight limitations and emphasized its positioning in RF engineering, advanced manufacturing, and defense-system integration.



OSIS management also highlighted participation in the SHIELD Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity vehicle and positioned these capabilities as relevant to the Golden Dome missile defense initiative. The pacing, however, remains dependent on government processes, which can affect timing of revenue recognition even when the opportunity is multi-year in nature.

OSIS Recent Awards Show Momentum Across Segments

Recent awards underscore breadth across OSIS’ portfolio. The Security division secured a task order worth approximately $15 million from a U.S. government customer for cargo and vehicle inspection systems, and the scope includes follow-on service and support.



Optoelectronics and Manufacturing also added a multi-year award valued at more than $40 million from a medical device original equipment manufacturer for electronic sub-assemblies used in the customer’s platforms. OSIS highlighted its vertically integrated manufacturing model and global footprint as a differentiator in supporting high-reliability programs.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

OSI Systems currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



CTS CTS, Littelfuse LFUS and nVent Electric NVT are better ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. CTS, Littelfuse and nVent Electric sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long term earnings growth rate is currently pegged for CTS, Littelfuse and nVent Electric at 16%, 12% and 23.2%, respectively.

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