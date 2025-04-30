OSI Systems's Earnings Outlook

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that OSI Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40.

OSI Systems bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 3.53% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at OSI Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.33 1.07 2.79 2.10 EPS Actual 2.42 1.25 2.84 2.16 Price Change % 4.0% -2.0% -3.0% 0.0%

Performance of OSI Systems Shares

Shares of OSI Systems were trading at $203.12 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on OSI Systems

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on OSI Systems.

OSI Systems has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $217.5, the consensus suggests a potential 7.08% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mirion Technologies, Advanced Energy Indus and Novanta, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mirion Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 91.14% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Advanced Energy Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $130.0, suggesting a potential 36.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Novanta, with an average 1-year price target of $160.0, suggesting a potential 21.23% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Mirion Technologies, Advanced Energy Indus and Novanta, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity OSI Systems Neutral 12.48% $147.15M 4.69% Mirion Technologies Buy 10.37% $122.30M 0.99% Advanced Energy Indus Buy 2.50% $154.71M 4.13% Novanta Neutral 12.52% $108.22M 2.21%

Key Takeaway:

OSI Systems ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

Get to Know OSI Systems Better

OSI Systems Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components for businesses in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace markets. The firm is organized in three business segments: Security, which derives maximum revenue, provides security and inspection systems; Healthcare, which provides patient monitoring, diagnostic, cardiology, ventilation systems and defibrillators; and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, which provides specialized electronic components and manufacturing services for the Security and Healthcare segments and external original equipment manufacturers. Majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest from Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions.

OSI Systems: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: OSI Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: OSI Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): OSI Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): OSI Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.78% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, OSI Systems faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for OSI Systems visit their earnings calendar on our site.

