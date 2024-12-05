News & Insights

Stocks

OSI Systems Appoints Ajay Mehra as New CEO

December 05, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OSI Systems ( (OSIS) ) has provided an announcement.

Ajay Mehra, previously President of OSI Systems’ Security Division, has been appointed as the new President and CEO, succeeding Deepak Chopra in 2025. Mehra’s leadership has been pivotal in expanding the Security Division to over $1 billion in revenue, making it a global leader. His extensive experience and strategic vision are expected to drive OSI Systems’ continued growth and innovation in critical electronic systems for industries like homeland security and aerospace.

Find detailed analytics on OSIS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.