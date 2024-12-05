OSI Systems Appoints Ajay Mehra as New CEO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ajay Mehra, previously President of OSI Systems’ Security Division, has been appointed as the new President and CEO, succeeding Deepak Chopra in 2025. Mehra’s leadership has been pivotal in expanding the Security Division to over $1 billion in revenue, making it a global leader. His extensive experience and strategic vision are expected to drive OSI Systems’ continued growth and innovation in critical electronic systems for industries like homeland security and aerospace.

