Oshkosh Q2 Profit Drops, But Above Estimates; Revises Full-year Guidance Above View - Update

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) has revised up its annual adjusted earnings outlook and reaffirmed sales guidance, above analysts' estimates.

The company now projects adjusted income per share to be in the range of $11.75, higher than previous outlook of $11.25 per share and Street view of $11.27 per share.

Net profit is now projected to be in the range of $10.45 per share, lower than earlier expectation of $10.55 per share.

Oshkosh continues to expect annual sales of around $10.7 billion, above analysts' forecast of $10.58 billion.

The company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share on August 30, to shareholders of record as of August 16.

Q2 Results:

Oshkosh reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $168.6 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $175 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Oshkosh Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $219.8 million or $3.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $2.846 billion from $2.413 billion last year.

Oshkosh Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $168.6 Mln. vs. $175 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.56 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.846 Bln vs. $2.413 Bln last year.

