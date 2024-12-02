Oshkosh names Matthew Field as CFO, succeeding Michael Pack

Oshkosh (OSK) announced the appointment of Matthew Field as CFO, effective December 16. Field will succeed Michael Pack, who transitioned to president of the company’s Vocational segment earlier this year. With over 20 years of leadership in the automotive and aerospace sectors, Field brings a strong track record in strategic financial stewardship to Oshkosh. He is currently serving as CFO of Joby Aviation (JOBY), where he was instrumental in guiding the company through its public listing in 2021.

