Oshkosh names Matthew Field as CFO, succeeding Michael Pack

Oshkosh (OSK) announced the appointment of Matthew Field as CFO, effective December 16. Field will succeed Michael Pack, who transitioned to president of the company’s Vocational segment earlier this year. With over 20 years of leadership in the automotive and aerospace sectors, Field brings a strong track record in strategic financial stewardship to Oshkosh. He is currently serving as CFO of Joby Aviation (JOBY), where he was instrumental in guiding the company through its public listing in 2021.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.