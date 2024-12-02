News & Insights

Stocks

Oshkosh names Matthew Field as CFO, succeeding Michael Pack

December 02, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oshkosh (OSK) announced the appointment of Matthew Field as CFO, effective December 16. Field will succeed Michael Pack, who transitioned to president of the company’s Vocational segment earlier this year. With over 20 years of leadership in the automotive and aerospace sectors, Field brings a strong track record in strategic financial stewardship to Oshkosh. He is currently serving as CFO of Joby Aviation (JOBY), where he was instrumental in guiding the company through its public listing in 2021.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OSK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JOBY
OSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.