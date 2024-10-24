News & Insights

Stocks

Osai Automation Announces Director Resignation

October 24, 2024 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OSAI Automation System SpA (IT:OSA) has released an update.

Osai Automation System S.p.A., a leader in automation and semiconductor testing, announced the resignation of independent director Sergio Duca, effective immediately. Duca, who held key committee roles, does not own shares in the company, and no benefits are associated with his departure. The board will consider his replacement at the next meeting.

For further insights into IT:OSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.