Osai Automation Announces Director Resignation

Osai Automation System S.p.A., a leader in automation and semiconductor testing, announced the resignation of independent director Sergio Duca, effective immediately. Duca, who held key committee roles, does not own shares in the company, and no benefits are associated with his departure. The board will consider his replacement at the next meeting.

