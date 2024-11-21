Oryzon Genomics to List New Shares on Spanish Exchanges

Oryzon Genomics SA (ES:ORY) has released an update.
Oryzon Genomics SA has announced that Nice & Green SA has requested the conversion of bonds worth 1.33 million euros into 805,083 new shares, each valued at 1.6520 euros. The company plans to list these shares on major Spanish stock exchanges, potentially influencing its market position and investor interest.
