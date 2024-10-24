Oryzon Genomics Advances Clinical Trials Amid Financial Adjustments

Oryzon Genomics SA (ES:ORY) has released an update.

Oryzon Genomics has reported a reduction in R&D investments and a slight increase in revenue from its own assets for Q3 2024, despite a net loss of €2.3 million. The company is preparing for a Phase III trial for vafidemstat following promising results in treating Borderline Personality Disorder, and is expanding trials for iadademstat in oncology. These developments highlight Oryzon’s focused efforts on advancing its clinical-stage programs and strengthening its patent portfolio.

For further insights into ES:ORY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.