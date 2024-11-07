Orthofix backs FY24 revenue view $795M-$800M, consensus $797.03M

Net sales are expected to range between $795 million to $800 million, representing implied growth of 6.6% to 7.2% year-over year on a constant currency basis. These expectations are based on the current foreign currency exchange rates and do not take into account any additional potential exchange rate changes that may occur this year. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $64 million to $69 million. The Company expects to continue to be free cash flow positive for the remainder of 2024.

