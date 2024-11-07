News & Insights

Stocks

Orthofix backs FY24 revenue view $795M-$800M, consensus $797.03M

November 07, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Net sales are expected to range between $795 million to $800 million, representing implied growth of 6.6% to 7.2% year-over year on a constant currency basis. These expectations are based on the current foreign currency exchange rates and do not take into account any additional potential exchange rate changes that may occur this year. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $64 million to $69 million. The Company expects to continue to be free cash flow positive for the remainder of 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OFIX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OFIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.