Orthocell Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

Orthocell Ltd has announced a change in director John Van Der Wielen’s interest, acquiring 166,666 ordinary shares through a placement following shareholder approval. This move reflects a significant increase in his stake, with a total of 325,000 ordinary shares now held indirectly. Such developments may attract attention from investors tracking executive shareholdings in the company.

