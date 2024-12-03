News & Insights

Orthocell Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

December 03, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd has announced a change in director John Van Der Wielen’s interest, acquiring 166,666 ordinary shares through a placement following shareholder approval. This move reflects a significant increase in his stake, with a total of 325,000 ordinary shares now held indirectly. Such developments may attract attention from investors tracking executive shareholdings in the company.

