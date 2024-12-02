Orthocell Ltd Director Acquires New Performance Rights

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Orthocell Ltd has announced changes in the director Paul Anderson’s interests in securities, following shareholder approval. Anderson acquired a significant number of performance rights and retention rights, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance. This update could be of interest to investors tracking executive moves and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:OCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.