Orthocell Ltd Advances with New Approvals and Expansions

November 29, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd announced that all resolutions from its recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including the approval of an additional 10% placement capacity. As a leading regenerative medicine company, Orthocell is advancing its portfolio of innovative products for tissue repair, with global distribution and recent approvals enhancing its market presence. Investors may find the company’s strategic developments and international expansions promising for future growth.

