Orosur Mining Grants New Stock Options and RSUs

November 01, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) has released an update.

Orosur Mining Inc. has announced the issuance of 4 million stock options and 4.7 million Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants. This move, part of the company’s Equity Incentive Plan, is the first such award in over two years, with options exercisable at Cdn$0.06 per share. The total shares under options and RSUs now represent 5.8% of the company’s non-diluted issued share capital.

