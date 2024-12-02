Orosur Mining Expands Anzá Project in Colombia

Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) has released an update.
Orosur Mining Inc. has made significant strides in its Anzá Project in Colombia, now fully owned by the company after acquiring its former joint venture partner. The project area has expanded substantially, and recent drilling results indicate promising gold findings, sparking interest among investors.
