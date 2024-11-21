News & Insights

Orosur Mining Advances in Colombian Gold Project

November 21, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) has released an update.

Orosur Mining Inc. is nearing the completion of its acquisition of Minera Monte Aguila, aiming to regain full ownership of the Anzá Project in Colombia. The company has resumed drilling at the Pepas Prospect, with initial efforts focusing on understanding high-grade gold mineralization previously identified. This development marks a significant step forward for Orosur as it strengthens its exploration activities in the gold-rich Mid-Cauca belt.

