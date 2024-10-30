News & Insights

Stocks

Orogen Royalties Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

October 30, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orogen Royalties (TSE:OGN) has released an update.

Orogen Royalties has announced the results of its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting, where shareholders approved all proposed matters, including the re-confirmation of the Shareholders Rights Plan and the re-adoption of the Omnibus Equity Incentive. Orogen, known for its focus on royalty creation and acquisitions in North America, continues to hold a strong portfolio and financial position.

For further insights into TSE:OGN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.