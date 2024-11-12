News & Insights

Stocks

Orla Mining’s Strong Q3 and Debt-Free Future

November 12, 2024 — 06:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) has released an update.

Orla Mining Ltd. is experiencing a strong third quarter in 2024, with increased gold production and improved financial performance, including a net income of $21.1 million. The company has become debt-free after repaying its credit facility, positioning itself for future growth and exploration opportunities.

For further insights into TSE:OLA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.