Orla Mining’s Strong Q3 and Debt-Free Future

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) has released an update.

Orla Mining Ltd. is experiencing a strong third quarter in 2024, with increased gold production and improved financial performance, including a net income of $21.1 million. The company has become debt-free after repaying its credit facility, positioning itself for future growth and exploration opportunities.

