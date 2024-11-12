Orla Mining’s Strong Q3 and Debt-Free Future

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) has released an update.
Orla Mining Ltd. is experiencing a strong third quarter in 2024, with increased gold production and improved financial performance, including a net income of $21.1 million. The company has become debt-free after repaying its credit facility, positioning itself for future growth and exploration opportunities.
