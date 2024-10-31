News & Insights

Orla Mining Expands Prospects at South Carlin Complex

October 31, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) has released an update.

Orla Mining’s recent drilling at the South Railroad Project in Nevada reveals promising opportunities to expand oxide gold mineralization and potentially extend mine life at key deposits. The integration of the Pony Creek property into the South Carlin Complex enhances exploration prospects across a vast 25,000-hectare area. Significant permitting advancements have been made, positioning the company for further development.

