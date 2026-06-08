Is the ORLA-EQX Deal Set to Create a Gold Mining Giant?

Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA recently inked a deal with Equinox Gold Corp. EQX for an at-market combination to create a North American senior gold producer, which will operate as Equinox Gold. The merger will create a senior North American gold producer, with expected gold output reaching 1.1 million ounces and EBITDA between $1.4 billion and $3.4 billion in 2026.



Equinox Gold will own 67% of the combined company, with Orla Mining owning 33%. The company will have a strong financial position, with substantial free cash flow and a strong balance sheet driving growth and supporting consistent shareholder returns.



ORLA shareholders will receive 1.00 Equinox Gold common share and a nominal cash payment of $0.0001 for each Orla Mining common share as part of the deal.



The combined company will gain from Equinox Gold's Greenstone and Valentine assets, alongside Orla Mining's Musselwhite mine, which is expected to yield nearly 700,000 ounces of gold from Canada in 2026. This combined output will establish the entity as Canada’s second-largest gold producer.



The company has the potential to increase the annual production by more than 800,000 ounces of gold from a pipeline of advanced expansion and development projects in the United States.

Consolidation Activity Among Orla Mining’s Peers

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE acquired New Gold in March 2026, which added the New Afton and Rainy River mines to its portfolio and diversified its production profile across gold, silver and copper. The Rainy River Mine emerged as a significant contributor to Coeur Mining in the first quarter of 2026.



At New Afton, Coeur Mining completed C-Zone cave construction and continued ramping up production, while the new K-Zone resource estimate added a promising long-term growth opportunity. At Rainy River, an updated technical report extended mine life through 2035, with ongoing underground mine ramp-up and Phase 5 open-pit development. The company advanced the Stage 6 leach pad expansion and continued exploration drilling to support growth at Rochester.



Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD acquired Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and Horizon Copper Corp. in late 2025. These transactions reinforce Royal Gold’s position as a leading North American precious metal streaming and royalty company.



The addition of these assets creates a uniquely diversified global precious metals portfolio for Royal Gold with significant growth and exploration potential. The deal added 40 producing assets to Royal Gold’s portfolio.

ORLA’s Price Performance, Valuations & Estimates

Orla Mining’s stock has declined 0.4% in a year against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s 52.3% rise. During this time, the Basic Materials sector has jumped 34.4%, whereas the S&P 500 has grown 28.3%.

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The stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 6.49X, which is at a discount to the industry’s average of 9.69X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Orla Mining’s 2026 sales is $1.72 billion, indicating a 62% year-over-year jump. The consensus mark for the year’s earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, suggesting a year-over-year upsurge of 82%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2027 sales implies a 0.2% year-over-year rise. The same for earnings suggests a rise of 3.1%.



EPS estimates for 2026 have moved 8.6% north over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has moved up 6.9% over the past 60 days.

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The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.