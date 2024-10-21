ORIX JREIT Unveils New Investment Program

ORIX JREIT Inc. (JP:8954) has released an update.

ORIX JREIT Inc. has introduced an Investment Unit Ownership Program aimed at allowing its asset management company’s officers and employees to acquire investment units, thereby enhancing their focus on the company’s performance and growth. This initiative is designed to align the interests of OJR’s unitholders with those of its employees and officers, ultimately boosting unitholder value over the medium to long term.

