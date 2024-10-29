News & Insights

Orion Minerals Reports Strong Financial Quarter

October 29, 2024

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Limited reported a robust financial quarter, with significant net cash inflow from financing activities totaling $13.7 million. Despite facing cash outflows from operating and investing activities, the company remains on a strong financial footing, attracting interest from investors and stakeholders in the mining exploration sector.

