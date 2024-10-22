Orion Minerals Reports Strong Copper Finds at Flat Mine South

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Limited has announced promising assay results from its Flat Mine South site, part of the Okiep Copper Project in South Africa. The latest drilling confirms the continuation of high-grade copper mineralization, strengthening Orion’s development strategy and underscoring the potential for further resource expansion in the area. This development could enhance the company’s prospects in the copper mining sector.

