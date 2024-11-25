Orion Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Limited has announced a change in the interest of director Anthony Lennox, who has acquired 535,714 fully paid ordinary shares through Lenham Investments Pty Ltd, raising his holding to 1,859,446 shares. This acquisition was made in lieu of cash consideration for director fees, showcasing a strategic move within the company. Such developments can influence investor perception and market dynamics around Orion Minerals’ stock.

