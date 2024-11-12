News & Insights

Orion Group Holdings Targets Expansion in Marine Construction

November 12, 2024 — 11:04 am EST

Orion Group Holdings ( (ORN) ) has provided an update.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is gearing up for growth with its strategic plans focusing on marine and specialty construction, driven by strong industry tailwinds like the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Act. The company has completed Phase 1 of its strategic plan, enhancing profitability and financial flexibility, and is now turning its attention to expansion opportunities in specialized marine construction, IT capabilities, and strategic M&A. Orion’s impressive backlog growth and plans to capitalize on new markets like AI-driven data centers indicate promising opportunities for investors interested in the infrastructure sector.

