Orion Equities Sees Slight NTA Increase in October

November 11, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Orion Equities Limited (AU:OEQ) has released an update.

Orion Equities Limited reported a slight increase in its net tangible assets (NTA) for October 2024, with pre-tax NTA backing per share rising by 0.39% and post-tax NTA by 0.49%. Despite the company’s significant investment in Bentley Capital Limited being valued at nil due to equity accounting, Orion’s investment in Strike Resources Limited remained steady. The report highlights Orion’s strategic asset management and tax provisions, reflecting a stable financial footing in the market.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
