Orion Equities Sees Slight NTA Increase in October

Orion Equities Limited (AU:OEQ) has released an update.

Orion Equities Limited reported a slight increase in its net tangible assets (NTA) for October 2024, with pre-tax NTA backing per share rising by 0.39% and post-tax NTA by 0.49%. Despite the company’s significant investment in Bentley Capital Limited being valued at nil due to equity accounting, Orion’s investment in Strike Resources Limited remained steady. The report highlights Orion’s strategic asset management and tax provisions, reflecting a stable financial footing in the market.

For further insights into AU:OEQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.