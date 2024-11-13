Orinoquia Real Estate’s Strategic Share Purchase

Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI SA (FR:MLORQ) has released an update.
Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. has announced that Orinoquia Capital Management, a company closely associated with its leadership, has purchased 452,500 shares at a price of 1.5975 euros per share. This transaction highlights the intertwined interests within the company’s top management and its investment arm.
