Orinoquia Real Estate’s Strategic Share Purchase

November 13, 2024 — 02:03 pm EST

Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI SA (FR:MLORQ) has released an update.

Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. has announced that Orinoquia Capital Management, a company closely associated with its leadership, has purchased 452,500 shares at a price of 1.5975 euros per share. This transaction highlights the intertwined interests within the company’s top management and its investment arm.

